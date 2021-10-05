NEWARK, Del. (CBS/AP) – A school bus with students on board crashed into parked cars, then went off the road and struck a pole Tuesday morning as it pulled into the campus of a Newark school, but there were only minor injuries, police said.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the Newark Charter School campus on Patriot Way, Newark police said in a news release. Elementary and middle school students were on the bus at the time of the crash.READ MORE: Woman Who Hit, Killed Firefighter Thomas Royds On Schuylkill Expressway Drove Car Without Brakes, Wasn’t Impaired: DA
When police officers arrived, a school nurse was treating some students who received minor injuries, but no students needed to be taken to a medical facility, police said.READ MORE: Anrae James' Family Speaks Out After Nursing Assistant, Father Killed By Gunman Inside Jefferson University Hospital
The driver was not injured, police said.
No student required transportation to a medical facility and the school has notified parents of the incident.MORE NEWS: 2 New Murals Dedicated At Start Of Mural Arts Month In Philadelphia
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)