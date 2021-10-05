PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Nicetown section. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue on Sept. 30, just after midnight.

Police say two men pulled out guns and shot the victim, a 33-year-old man, multiple times. He later died from his injuries. A second victim was injured by gunfire during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a Black man who is heavy-set and bald. He arrived at the shooting in a dark-colored minivan driven by a person of interest, police said.

The second suspect arrived in a dark-colored minivan. Police describe him as a bald Black man. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, and black pants with white stripes on the legs.