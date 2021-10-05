MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — The Mount Laurel man arrested after a neighborhood confrontation over the summer went viral is facing more charges. Prosecutors say Edward Mathews vandalized a neighbor’s car and left a threatening note on it earlier this year.
Mathews was initially charged with harassing his neighbors, bias intimidation, and stalking in July after a video showed him hurling racial slurs at a neighbor.READ MORE: Philadelphia Leaders Vow To Stop 'Irresponsible' Behavior After Driving Stunts Outside City Hall Caught On Camera
That video led to a large protest outside Mathews’ house.READ MORE: Open For Business: How Merzbacher Bakery Went From Barely Surviving During Pandemic To Thriving
“We empathize with the residents of Essex Place who were on the receiving end of Mathews’ conduct,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “No one should have to endure racial harassment anywhere, but especially not in their own neighborhood and even in their own home.”MORE NEWS: Opening Statements Delivered In Bribery Trial Of Philadelphia Union Boss Johnny Dougherty, City Councilmember Bobby Henon
Prosecutors also announced Tuesday that four protesters in that crowd were charged for attacking police and Mathews while he was being arrested. Prosecutors say the individuals discharged pepper spray, damaged property and spat at police.