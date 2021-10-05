PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man has been killed in a West Philadelphia triple shooting. Police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of North 46th Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A 33-year-old man was shot six times in the back, twice in the buttocks and twice in the knee. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say another 33-year-old man was shot twice and a 25-year-old man was shot three times in the leg. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrest has been made at this time.
