Minor Injuries Reported After Second Floor Of House Collapses In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was injured after the second floor of a home in South Philadelphia collapsed on Monday morning. The collapse happened on the 400 block of McKean Street, just before 10 a.m.
Police say construction crews were working on the first floor of the house when the second floor collapsed.
A 30-year-old man suffered minor injuries but did not request medical treatment.
The house was evacuated due to possible damage to the adjoining wall.
