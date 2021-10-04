PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Assistant Robert Listenbee and District Attorney’s Office staff will provide an update on a recent domestic-related homicide case, and discuss the DAO’s commitment to providing support for victims of violent crime. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- When: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
