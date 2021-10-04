BREAKINGNursing Assistant Shot, Killed Inside Jefferson Hospital, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout, Suspect In Custody, Police Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Bowl, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –If you’re looking for work, Philadelphia’s newest concert venue is hiring. Brooklyn Bowl is holding a two-day job fair starting at 12 p.m.

They’re looking for all kinds of people to work at the music venue, bowling alley and restaurant in Fishtown.

READ MORE: Nursing Assistant Shot, Killed Inside Jefferson University Hospital, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout; Suspect In Custody, Police Say

The job fair runs until 7 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Officials To Provide COVID-19 Response Update

It will be hosted again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Punch Line Philly.

MORE NEWS: Officials In Ocean County Investigating Suspicious Deaths Of 2 Individuals Found Inside Home In Surf City

Click here to apply online.