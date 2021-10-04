PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –If you’re looking for work, Philadelphia’s newest concert venue is hiring. Brooklyn Bowl is holding a two-day job fair starting at 12 p.m.
They’re looking for all kinds of people to work at the music venue, bowling alley and restaurant in Fishtown.
READ MORE: Nursing Assistant Shot, Killed Inside Jefferson University Hospital, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout; Suspect In Custody, Police Say
We're hiring! Join us 1October 4 & 5 at @punchlinephilly in #Fishtown. Applications must be completed online prior to the Job Fair. 🎸🎶🎳🍗
Apply/Info ➡ https://t.co/kwvg8Bhzhd pic.twitter.com/jli0MS5lka
— Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia (@BBowlPhilly) September 27, 2021
The job fair runs until 7 p.m. Monday.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Officials To Provide COVID-19 Response Update
It will be hosted again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Punch Line Philly.MORE NEWS: Officials In Ocean County Investigating Suspicious Deaths Of 2 Individuals Found Inside Home In Surf City
Click here to apply online.