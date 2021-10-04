PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A certified nursing assistant was killed by a coworker inside Jefferson University Hospital early Monday morning. More gunfire then followed when the suspect got into a gun battle with police in Parkside.

Two officers and the suspect were shot before the suspect could be arrested.

The assistant district attorney says the suspect and the victim knew each other and were friends, but a motive is still unknown.

“Every day it’s a crime, every day it’s a tragedy,” Elkins Park resident Sarah Knuckles said.

For the second time in a week, a man walked into his workplace in Philadelphia and didn’t make it home to his family.

“I was like in total shock and I still am. It’s like, I can’t believe it. It’s very saddening, it’s very hard to take that,” nurse and Elkins Park resident Sandra Carter said.

On Monday, friends and neighbors say the victim was 43-year-old Anrae James. The barber and father worked as a nursing assistant at Jefferson Hospital before police say his coworker shot and killed him.

“It’s very frightening to me because I know that I have concerns about it because people walk in and out the hospital. And I know security is there, but I do have a lot of concerns about things like that happening,” Carter said.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows officers on James Street around 2 a.m. Monday, nearly two hours after the shooting.

“I heard her saying, ‘Oh God no, oh God no,’ and I heard the officer saying the family’s heading to the hospital,” Knuckles said.

Neighbors say Rae, as they call him, was a good guy who they would often see leaving his home in scrubs.

Jefferson Hospital union held a press conference in reaction to his death but did not take any questions.

“Our victim’s mother is a retiree of our union and his brother is a fellow member at Jefferson as well so want to keep all of them in our thoughts and prayers,” District 1199C NUHHCE President Chris Woods said.

This tragedy comes days after 25-year-old security guard Nassir Day was shot and killed while working in an office building in Logan.

“This year alone, I know we’re over 400 now and this is supposed to be the City of Brotherly Love, where is it? Where is it?” Knuckles said.

Jefferson Hospital released a statement that reads, in part: “Safety and security is a top priority for Jefferson. A thorough review will take place to ensure best practices in our safety protocols for all Jefferson facilities.”

The hospital is offering counseling support for impacted employees and patients. They say they will continue to work closely with law enforcement during their investigation.