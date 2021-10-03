PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Port Richmond, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Jasper Street around 3:21 p.m. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds in the left hip, right shoulder, and abdomen.
The victim is currently in "critical but stable" condition.
There have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here