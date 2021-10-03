BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It was the first event of its kind, aimed at helping children with congenital heart disease.

On Sunday, the Never Miss A Beat foundation put together a 5k in hopes of raising money for research programs at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Organization president Steve Cereby told CBS3 the fight against this disease is a difficult one.

“They don’t really know, what creates it, how it forms they just know it’s the leading cause of birth defect in kids,” he said, adding, “Our goal is to advance the treatment the diagnosis of the disease and the prevention of it.”

It is a battle he knows very well; Cereby had his first operation for the disease at 3-years-old, his second just five years later. Now at 26, he is trying to help current patients in a ways he needed when he was a warrior.

“They are able to participate in these type of events that they don’t get to do everyday they may be in hospitals and staying hospital beds. Don’t get to have the normal kid fun they get to have,” he said.

He wants these children to know that there’s a whole different life after getting better.

“Everyone is dealt a certain hand in life, and they have to play it the way they have to play it,” he said.