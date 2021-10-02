PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people in cities all across the United States are expected to participate in the Women’s March to defend reproductive rights on Saturday. A rally is also happening in Philadelphia.

The march kicks off at noon at the Art Museum. Then, it will proceed up the Parkway to City Hall, where they will rally at 1 p.m.

More than 625 rallies are planned across the United States to demand an end to what activist groups say are dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in the country.

The rally comes off the heels of the near ban on abortion in Texas, which took effect on Sept. 1. The new law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is normally around six weeks into pregnancy.

The event in Philadelphia was organized by a grassroots team of health care providers, students, and community organizers as part of the national day of action.

Some of the organizers say they are concerned the Supreme Court will allow more states to restrict reproductive freedoms, after the recent decision in Texas.

“Abortion is healthcare and at the end of the day just like every other form of health care it shouldn’t be legislated,” Dr. Alhambra Frarey, who’s an OBGYN, said. “It should be between a patient, that patient’s family, and the doctor.”

“Abortion justice matters a lot to me since I’m a teenager and this issue directly affects teenage girls and their future and education,” Lillie Abella, a Lower Merion native, said.

The Women’s March comes two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for its new term.