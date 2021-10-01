PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parkway Northwest will be closed from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11 due to “multiple COVID cases,” the high school announced Friday. The East Germantown school was ordered to close by the Philadelphia Department of Health.
Students and staff may not return to the school during that time period.
If your child shared a classroom with any student or staff member who tested positive for COVID, you will be contacted by the PDPH or the Philadelphia School District with important information, including if your child needs to quarantine, according to the release.
If a student didn't share a classroom with someone who tested positive, they don't have to quarantine. The release also says students should participate in remote learning while the school is closed.
To find a testing site near you, click here.