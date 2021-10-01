PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Out and About in Manayunk is returning to Main Street. It’s the first major event in the neighborhood since the devastating flooding from Ida.
Organizers say its goal is to bring the community together and help businesses still struggling after last month’s storm.
From drag queen bingo Friday night to shopping at Saturday’s Street Fest, there are a ton of events planned for the weekend in Manayunk.
“We’re looking to this weekend because we kind of need the smiles and the celebration and the weather obviously is going to be participating with us in a great way. We’re really happy about it. Ida was tough for us,” Joan Denenberg said.
The event honors National Coming Out Day in October.
For a full list of things to do this weekend in Manayunk, click here.