PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Running back LeSean McCoy, also known to Eagles fans as “Shady,” will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Shady will be recognized as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’ve decided to retire [as] an Eagle because this is home to me,” McCoy told the Eagles. “I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.”

No one’s ankles were safe when @CutonDime25 had the ball.#FlyEaglesFly Next up: #KCvsPHI 10/3 at 1PM on CBS pic.twitter.com/twLbQXBdup — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2021

Shady is the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards.

He was drafted by the Eagles No. 53 overall in 2009.

He spent six seasons in Philadelphia where he is currently ranked second in rushing attempts with 1,461, third in rushing touchdowns with 44, and third in rushing average with 4.7.

In 2013, McCoy led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards — a single-season franchise record — and 2,146 scrimmage yards.

In 2011, he rushed for 17 touchdowns, another single-season franchise record.

He also tallied 23 100-plus yard rushing games in his Eagles career, which included a memorable 217-yard rushing performance on a snowy Sunday afternoon on Dec. 8, 2013.

“LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise,” Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. “LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that’s what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week. He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday.”

In his 12-year career, he totaled 15,000 scrimmage yards — 11,102 rushing and 3,893 receiving — and 89 touchdowns — 73 rushing and 16 receiving — in 170 regular-season games.

After his career in Philadelphia, he went on to win two Super Bowl Championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and then again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

McCoy will be available to speak with credentialed media attending Friday’s Eagles practice. His press conference will begin around 11 a.m.