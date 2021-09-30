PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking was caught on camera Monday night in Kensington. Video shows the suspects pull a woman from the passenger side of the car.
PPD Detectives are looking to identify the individuals in this video clip who are wanted for robbery/carjacking incident that occurred on 9/27/21 @ 10:40pm. The incident occurred at 2608 Kensington Ave. Any info please call our Tip line 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Text a Tip to PPDTIP pic.twitter.com/hj9YBy434M
— Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) September 29, 2021
She held on and was dragged for several feet as the suspects made their getaway in the gold Chevy Cruze.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated.
The suspects were last seen heading east on Huntingdon Street.