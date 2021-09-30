CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking was caught on camera Monday night in Kensington. Video shows the suspects pull a woman from the passenger side of the car.

She held on and was dragged for several feet as the suspects made their getaway in the gold Chevy Cruze.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated.

The suspects were last seen heading east on Huntingdon Street.