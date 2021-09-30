VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — All Vineland Public School buildings will be closed Thursday due to a threat circulating on social media, the district announced Wednesday night. The district says the move was made out of an abundance of caution.
A school district spokesperson says they were informed of a threat on social media regarding a possible school shooting. The district did not say which school was threatened.
The Vineland Police Department is investigating the threat.
There will be no virtual classes Thursday. The district says all students and staff should remain home.
A decision on Friday classes has not been made yet.