PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes two suspects in last month’s fatal drive-by shooting outside a Germantown barbershop. The shooting happened on Aug. 19 around 5:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police say a blue-grey Chevy Impala sedan stopped and two gunmen inside fired into a crowd of people on the sidewalk.
Six people in total were shot and one of the victims was killed.
It's the second homicide in the Germantown neighborhood in the span of weeks. A triple shooting left one man dead three weeks after the drive-by.
The violence is prompting an increase in security presence. Idris Ruley with Global Protection Service told CBS3 it’s working.
"Sometimes they see us and go to the other side of the street or into the store and sometimes we'll purposely stand there just to be a presence," he said.
That second shooting happened in front of a building owned by the Germantown Masjid. According to Hassan Abdi, the Imam at the masjid, the violence is coming too close for comfort.
“The guy was shot in the head and the immediate reaction was to rush him to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died but two others survived,” he said.
The masjid immediately hired security for the area. They show up every day at random hours. It’s the price Abdi says they have to pay in order to keep everyone safe.
“There’s a greater good and the greater good is to be safe and secure,” he said.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in both homicides.
