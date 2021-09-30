PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes two suspects in last month’s fatal drive-by shooting outside a Germantown barbershop. The shooting happened on Aug. 19 around 5:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say a blue-grey Chevy Impala sedan stopped and two gunmen inside fired into a crowd of people on the sidewalk.

Six people in total were shot and one of the victims was killed.

It’s the second homicide in the Germantown neighborhood in the span of weeks. A triple shooting left one man dead three weeks after the drive-by.

The violence is prompting an increase in security presence. Idris Ruley with Global Protection Service told CBS3 it’s working.

“Sometimes they see us and go to the other side of the street or into the store and sometimes we’ll purposely stand there just to be a presence,” he said.

That second shooting happened in front of a building owned by the Germantown Masjid. According to Hassan Abdi, the Imam at the masjid, the violence is coming too close for comfort.