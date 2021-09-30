PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seized more than $6.5 million in fake U.S. currency Tuesday that came from Russia.
According to U.S. Customs, the currency came via international air cargo and was addressed to a place in Chicago, carrying millions in counterfeit U.S. dollars in a total of five parcels.
The agency says the bills were marked as "prop money" but resembled real money too closely.
This is the latest bust made by Philadelphia officers, who also seized nearly $100,000 in fake euros and dollars earlier this month.
The U.S. Secret Service confirmed the bills were counterfeit.