VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — All Vineland Public School buildings will be closed Thursday due to a threat circulating on social media, the district announced Wednesday night. The district says the move was made out of an abundance of caution.
A school district spokesperson says they were informed of a threat on social media regarding a possible school shooting. The district did not say which school was threatened.READ MORE: Loved Ones Grieve Death Of Young Mother As Philadelphia Officials Come To Terms With Homicide Rate
The Vineland Police Department is investigating the threat.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Shot During Gunfight In North Philadelphia Traffic, Police Say
There will be no virtual classes Thursday. The district says all students and staff should remain home.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia's 'Overdue' Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags Goes Into Effect Friday
A decision on Friday classes has not been made yet.