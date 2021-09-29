CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital after she was shot in the back, Philadelphia police said.

The department said details are limited, but the victim is a 13-year-old girl. Investigators are still determining where the shooting happened.

READ MORE: One Person Killed, 13 Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-295 In Hamilton Township

Officers responded to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after the victim arrived there in a private vehicle.

READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Visits Montgomery County With Encouraging Words About State's Vaccination Rate

She is currently stable, the department said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Gilbert Newton III Found Guilty Of Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffery

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here