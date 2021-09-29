PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital after she was shot in the back, Philadelphia police said.
The department said details are limited, but the victim is a 13-year-old girl. Investigators are still determining where the shooting happened.READ MORE: One Person Killed, 13 Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-295 In Hamilton Township
Officers responded to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after the victim arrived there in a private vehicle.READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Visits Montgomery County With Encouraging Words About State's Vaccination Rate
She is currently stable, the department said.
The shooting is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Gilbert Newton III Found Guilty Of Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffery
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here