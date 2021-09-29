GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — The financial toll of military service makes it tough for some veterans to become homeowners. A retired hero in Montgomery County is now achieving the American dream thanks to help from many amazing people.

An Army veteran was gifted a beautiful home in Glenside on Wednesday, and it was all made possible by a program that helps wounded veterans around the country.

Staff Sgt. Veronica Hally was overcome with emotion as she walked into her new home in Glenside for the very first time.

“It’s like a dream home,” she said.

This moment is made possible by the Homes For Heroes program, providing mortgage-free homes to severely wounded veterans around the country since 2006.

Hally medically retired from the military in 2019 after serving 23 years. She served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was left with severe PTSD and anxiety.

She was flanked by her family and three children as they entered their new house.

“Every day these kids missed their mother and needed her. And she was out doing the right thing for the rest of us, so you deserve this,” Homes For Heroes Vice President Kimberly Vesey said.

A new home for a humble service member who served her country well.

“Being chosen for this was quite a surprise. When they called me I said, ‘No, just give it to somebody else more deserving.’ It still feels so surreal and the gratitude I feel in my heart isÂ nothing that could ever be explained,” Hally said.

Homes For Heroes will be gifting its 300th home to a wounded veteran next year.