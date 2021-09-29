PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all fall lovers! The Smoky Mountains recently released its 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map breaking down when the best time to see the leaves change across the country.

According to the map, the leaves will be near peak around Oct. 18 and then will be at their peak around Oct. 25. During peak foliage, the leaves will have the most vivid orange, red and yellow hues.

The Smoky Mountains National Park says “while no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.”

Residents in Philadelphia don’t have to travel far to get some spectacular views of fall foliage. You can view the foliage at Fairmount or Wissahickon Valley Parks, along Kelly Drive, or even just by walking through the city.

For those looking to take a day trip to see fall foliage outside of Philadelphia, here are a few popular spots:

