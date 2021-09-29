PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heads up for drivers on I-95. Expect overnight traffic interruptions through Saturday morning.
PennDOT is installing overhead signs as it prepares to open the new ramp at the Girard Avenue interchange Saturday.
From 8 Wednesday night until 5 a.m., traffic will be stopped periodically for 15 minutes, on Southbound I-95, between the Betsy Ross Bridge and the I-676 interchanges.
The same will happen Thursday into Friday morning.
Overnight Friday, expect closures and detours as the traffic pattern is changed.