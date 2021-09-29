CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:I-95, Philadelphia News, traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heads up for drivers on I-95. Expect overnight traffic interruptions through Saturday morning.

PennDOT is installing overhead signs as it prepares to open the new ramp at the Girard Avenue interchange Saturday.

READ MORE: Traffic At Standstill After Crash On Northbound I-295 In Hamilton Township

From 8 Wednesday night until 5 a.m., traffic will be stopped periodically for 15 minutes, on Southbound I-95, between the Betsy Ross Bridge and the I-676 interchanges.

READ MORE: Wawa Giving Away 1,000 Reusable Bags At Philadelphia Stores As Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect

The same will happen Thursday into Friday morning.

MORE NEWS: Gilbert Newton III Found Guilty Of Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffery

Overnight Friday, expect closures and detours as the traffic pattern is changed.