Dr. Ala Stanford, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Founder, Honored With George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local doctor who has played a critical role in Philadelphia’s pandemic fight has received a national honor. Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, accepted the George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Award on Tuesday night.
It honors people who are driving significant and sustained impact through their actions.
Happening right now. Livestream at 8pm @PointsofLight @eji_org @_FALFoundation Mr. Neil Bush Pres. Natalie Paquin So honored. “The solution to each problem that confronts us begins with an individual who steps forward and who says, I can help”. George HW Bush pic.twitter.com/vsIcRin7qz
— Ala Stanford MD (@alastanford) September 29, 2021
To date, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has tested more than 250,000 patients for the coronavirus and vaccinated more than 52,000 Philadelphians.