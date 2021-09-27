WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was injured after a car and a flatbed truck collided on the White Horse Pike, early Monday morning. The accident has White Horse Pike closed in both directions at Spring Garden Road.
#CHOPPER3 is live over this accident scene in #WinslowTwp on RT-30 (White Horse Pike). A flatbed truck and car collided sending one person to the hospital. All lanes remain CLOSED in both directions at RT-143 for debris cleanup. Detours in place. @CBSPhilly 📸: @aerialnewsbert pic.twitter.com/uPhw48vYVS
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 27, 2021
One person was flown to a nearby hospital.
The crash left debris all over the roadway as the fire department and police investigate.
No word on what caused the crash.