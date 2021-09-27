CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Winslow Township News

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was injured after a car and a flatbed truck collided on the White Horse Pike, early Monday morning. The accident has White Horse Pike closed in both directions at Spring Garden Road.

One person was flown to a nearby hospital.

The crash left debris all over the roadway as the fire department and police investigate.

No word on what caused the crash.