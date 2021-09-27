PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is dealing with emergency shortages. Blood inventory is the lowest its been at this time of the year since 2015, according to the organization.New Jersey Offers Cash To Get Workers Training, Small Business Jobs
The Red Cross said fewer people are donating they're returning to work and in-person learning, as well as a surge in COVID cases.
All blood drives and donation centers follow high COVID safety standards including requiring masks for everyone.
If you’d like to give, you’re asked to make an appointment.