PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Project HOME has opened a new residence in the city. Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders marked the opening of Peg’s Place in North Philadelphia.
The residence provides 40 apartments, both to men and women, and has resources for those who need recovery services and help with employment. Some of the first residents have already moved in.
“When I turned the key to open the door to my new home, I fell on my knees and cried, thank you, God,” one resident said.
"The joy in your story has lifted this entire room," Sister Mary Scullion, the co-founder and executive director of Project HOME, said. "And you're a real witness to what is possible when we can work together."
Scullion said a home is fundamental to provide equal opportunity.