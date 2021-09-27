Man Shot Outside Of Marriott Hotel In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman and a motive after a man was shot outside the Marriott Hotel in Center City. It happened outside the hotel entrance at 13th and Filbert Streets, around 2 a.m. Monday.1 Person Injured After Car, Flatbed Truck Collide On White Horse Pike In Winslow Township
Police say the man was shot in the leg.READ MORE: Stolen Trailer With Barrels Of Oil Leads To Hazmat Situation In Strawberry Mansion
No word on what led to the shooting.MORE NEWS: Trial Starts Monday For Gilbert Newton III, Philadelphia Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffrey
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.