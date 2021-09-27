EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are searching for this man in the assault of a police officer.New Jersey Offers Cash To Get Workers Training, Small Business Jobs
Police say the officer was checking on a business early Sunday morning when he found the man slumped over the steering wheel of a stolen pickup truck.
The man, who the officer suspected was under the influence, drove off and hit the officer with the truck.
The man, who the officer suspected was under the influence, drove off and hit the officer with the truck.

The suspect then led officers on a pursuit and bailed out of the truck when it broke down near Kettering Court.
If you see the suspect or have information on him, you are asked to contact police.