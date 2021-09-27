PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park neighborhood. It happened at Belmont Avenue and Georges Hill Drive around 4:10 p.m. Monday.Hospitals Throughout Philadelphia Region Seeing Baby Boom More Than A Year Into Pandemic
The man was shot twice in the head, twice in the left arm and once in the chest, according to police.
He was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
It's the 406th murder in Philadelphia this year.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.