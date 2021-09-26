TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Trenton on Saturday night has been identified as Shemiah Davis, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Sunday. Two other victims, a 19-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old male were also hit in the shooting.
The 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, while the 17-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot in the leg.
The shooting happened in the first block of Bellevue Avenue. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police Department said “multiple rounds” were fired around 6:45 p.m., triggering a ShotSpotter alert.
Anyone with information should call (609) 989-6406.