PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia seniors enjoyed a night on the town this Sunday. For many, it was their first outing since the pandemic.
Chosen 300 Ministries organized "Night Out For Seniors," picking up the lucky patrons in a large bus.
They all went to Walnut Street Theatre in Center City, where they got to watch the final dress rehearsal for the musical “Beehive.”READ MORE: Police Searching For Gunmen After Shots Fired Near Chester High School Football Game
Some of the seniors told CBS3 they are eager to socialize again – while supporting the arts, of course.
“Beehive” opens on Tuesday.