CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia seniors enjoyed a night on the town this Sunday. For many, it was their first outing since the pandemic.

Chosen 300 Ministries organized “Night Out For Seniors,” picking up the lucky patrons in a large bus.

READ MORE: Trial Starts Monday For Gilbert Newton III, Philadelphia Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffrey

They all went to Walnut Street Theatre in Center City, where they got to watch the final dress rehearsal for the musical “Beehive.”

READ MORE: Police Searching For Gunmen After Shots Fired Near Chester High School Football Game

Some of the seniors told CBS3 they are eager to socialize again – while supporting the arts, of course.

MORE NEWS: District Attorney Larry Krasner, Mayor Jim Kenney Speak Out On Philadelphia's Ongoing Gun Violence Crisis

“Beehive” opens on Tuesday.