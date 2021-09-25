PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in critical condition after a Friday night shooting in West Philadelphia, according to police.
The shooting happened around 9:22 p.m. at the intersection of North 66th Street and Lansdowne Avenue. The Philadelphia Police Department said two 24-year-old men were shot; one was shot multiple times in the torso, while the other was hit once in the abdomen.
Authorities took both of them to a local hospital, where they are currently in critical condition. The men are being held for questioning.
