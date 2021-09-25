PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two researchers from the University of Pennsylvania who developed the technology used in both Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccines have won a major award.
Katalin Kariko and Dr. Drew Weissman worked together to develop the mRNA technology that made both companies’ COVID vaccines possible.
The creation was considered a major breakthrough in the pandemic battle and has now won the 2021 Lasker Clinical Medical Research Award
Considered “America’s Nobel,” the award includes a $250,000 prize.