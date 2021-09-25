PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in South Philadelphia leaves a 28-year-old man dead and injures another who was shot seven times, according to police.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Jackson Street around 9:28 p.m. The Philadelphia Police Department said the first victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot seven times in the upper body. He is in critical condition.
The other victim was shot four times and pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
