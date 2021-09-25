Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia's Kensington Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.2 Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officers Robbed At Gunpoint In Oxford Circle
Police say they found the victim shot multiple times in the hip. He was transported to Temple University Hospital but pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m.
Investigators are working to find the gunman and the motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.