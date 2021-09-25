PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of an 86-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Center City are desperate for answers as she fights for her life.

CBS3 spoke exclusively with loved ones of Andree Broudo, who was the victim of a hit and run Friday afternoon. The grandmother of seven was crossing North 21st and Chestnut Streets when the incident happened.

Her daughter Nancy is still in shock.

“The thought of a car hitting my moms body is horrifying,” she told CBS3. “I think about it, and I just have a nightmare for her.”

Her mother is still in critical condition, and Nancy said it is terrifying to think everything changed as her mother went to pickup food.

“I can’t wrap my brain around that, I can’t understand how somebody could go so fast and create such damage in such a short span of time and impact so many peoples lives and possibly take my mom’s,” she said.

Nancy said her mother used to be a college professor and describes her as dynamic and vibrant – qualities that hit harder as Andree battles her injuries and recovers from emergency surgery.

She also wanted to praise the witnesses who rushed to her mother’s aid and made a difference in her care.

“I’m so grateful for the people who were there who helped her, who stopped traffic who got to her quickly, who called 911 and who took care of her because it’s the speed of response that’s giving us a chance here.”

She has a message for the driver who is still being sought by Philadelphia police:

“How could you do this to her? How could you do this, and how could you not have stopped because you knew you hit her and look what you did to my vibrant mother,” she said. “You might be taking this wonderful woman away from all of us.”

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police.