PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Thursday while sitting in a car, according to Philadelphia police.
The shooting happened around 7:32 p.m. at 3500 North 21st Street.
The department said the victim was inside a silver Toyota Camry when he was shot twice. Authorities said there were at least 14 shots fired at the scene, with 10 bullets hitting the car’s driver side.
Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital, where he later died.
Authorities told CBS3 the car involved donned Lyft stickers and signage, but a Lyft spokesperson said the shooting didn’t occur on their platform and they believe the driver wasn’t working for the company.
The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.