TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is hosting a Tropical Storm Ida resource town hall on Friday. Murphy will be joined by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride, Department of Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Recovery Dan Kelly and FEMA.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Governor Murphy’s Storm Recovery Resource Town Hall 9.24.21
- When: Friday, September 24, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
