WATCH: Gritty Celebrates 3rd Birthday In Style With Motorcycle Ride Through Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 wants to wish a happy birthday to one of Philadelphia’s favorite mascots! Chopper 3 was live over Gritty, the Flyers’ mascot, who is celebrating his third birthday with a motorcycle ride through the city on Friday.

It’s a round trip to the Wells Fargo Center by way of some of Philly’s most iconic spots, including the Art Museum, City Hall, and Logan Square.

You may remember the initial reception to Gritty was not so warm, but he quickly grew on Philly fans.

Happy birthday, Gritty!