ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City is getting a $50,000 state grant to help with a redevelopment plan. The money will go towards helping the city come up with a new use for the site of the former Trump Plaza Casino.
The site is now vacant along Atlantic City's boardwalk.
The casino was once owned by Donald Trump before he was president.
It closed in 2014 and had fallen into disrepair.