PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood on Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Aspen Street just before 11 a.m.

The suspects, police say, were driving a gold or tan Jeep.

Police say all four victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were both shot multiple times in the lower body. Another 32-year-old man was shot in the lower right leg, and another man sustained a graze wound to the lower right thigh. Police did not release the age of the last victim.

Morton McMichael School at 37th and Haverford was put on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This marks the second shooting in as many days in Mantua.

On Wednesday, two people were shot, including a 30-year-old woman, who died. She was shot multiple times to the body, police say. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Aspen Street around 9:45 p.m.

The other victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot four times, according to police. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Two guns were recovered on the scene, police say. One was found on the female and another was found on the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.