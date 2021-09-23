CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Flooding in Camden stranded cars and forced rescues as more heavy rain moved through the tri-state area. Crews conducted at least three water rescues as waters rose in Camden.

“When you see broken down cars you think, ‘Aw man, I wish I had my truck to pull them out,'” one resident told CBS3.

As roads turned into rivers, some drivers made the risky decision to plow through. Others took the path of least resistance and stepped right in.

“We are stranded, nowhere to go,” a driver told Eyewitness News. “Can’t go that way and can’t go that way.”

Allen Murphy from Ray Bets Liquor Store at The Brooklawn Circle said the flooding hurts business – by preventing potential customers from getting there.

“No one will show up except for this way and most of it is walk-ins,” one person said.

It’s become a pattern recently: heavy rain, rising water, impact on business, repeat.

Camden County Spokesman Dan Keashen told CBS3 the flash flooding, tornado watches and heavy storms are happening all too often.

“We used to be concerned about an inch an hour, and now we are looking at double or triple that,” Keashen said. “So ultimately when that happens, it exhausts all of our first responder systems.”

No injuries have been reported from Thursday’s flooding, leaving officials to find a way to prepare for future rounds of major rain.

“It’s something we are going to have to adapt to and figure out ways to combat it,” Keashen said.