PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man died after being shot multiple times in the head.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Wakeling Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
The department said a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is still under investigation.
