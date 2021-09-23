CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man died after being shot multiple times in the head.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Wakeling Street in the city’s Frankford neighborhood.

READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia Double Shooting: Police

The department said a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Nicetown-Tioga Shooting Leaves 29-Year-Old Dead, Police Say

The shooting is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Photographer Captures Moment Pennsylvania State Trooper Rescues Family And Dog From Flooding

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here