PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Wawa in Center City, Pennsylvania lottery officials said Thursday. The ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 1707 Arch St. in the Logan Square section of the city.
Lottery officials say the ticket matched five white balls — 20-40-47-55-63 — but not the red Powerball 5 to win $2 million in Wednesday night's drawing. According to officials, the ticket would have been worth $1 million without the $1 Power Play option. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
The Wawa will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Officials say winners are not known until their tickets are validated. Winners have one year to claim their prizes. Officials say the person who bought the winning ticket should sign the back of it and contact their nearest lottery office.
The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday. Its jackpot grew to an estimated annuity value of $523 million — or $379 million in cash.