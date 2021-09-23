ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City is getting a $50,000 state grant to help it come up with new uses for the site of the former Trump Plaza casino.
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s 21st Century Redevelopment Program is giving a planning grant to Atlantic City to help the city devise a redevelopment plan for the now-vacant site in the center of the city’s Boardwalk.READ MORE: Phillies Pitcher Archie Bradley Donates Puppies To Become K-9s
The casino, once owned by former President Donald Trump, closed in 2014 and had fallen into disrepair before being imploded in February.READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Turning 6 Fridays Into Half Days To Give Teachers Professional Development Time
The plan, to be devised by the city and the state-run Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will work toward creation of a development corridor connecting the Atlantic City Convention Center and a new retail development to the Boardwalk area.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Sues To Block GOP Election Subpoena
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)