PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a woman caught on camera pulling a gun while in line at a Chipotle in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia last weekend. It happened on Saturday night just before 5 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2337 Cottman Ave.
Police say the woman pulled the firearm and asked to speak to a manager after the cashier instructed customers waiting in line the store had to close and they could order online due to staffing issues. The cashier immediately pressed the security button to alert mall security, police say.READ MORE: Charity Run Mocking Trump Campaign's Four Seasons Total Landscaping News Conference Returns For 2nd Year
READ MORE: COVID-19 Booster Shots: Who Will Get Third Shot, And How Soon?
According to police, the woman told employees that “if someone doesn’t make her food she will be back and there will be a problem,” and then put the gun back in her purse.
After a Chiptole employee made the suspect’s order, the woman flashed the gun again and said “somebody better give me my food” before fleeing the restaurant with her order.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Welcomes FIFA, US Soccer As City Vies To Be A Host City For World Cup 2026
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 215-868-8477.