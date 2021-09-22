UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State has suspended more than 100 students who have missed at least three weeks’ worth of required COVID testing, according to the university.

In all, 117 students at University Park are currently on interim suspension through the Office of Student Conduct. The university said that students who have not told officials that they are fully vaccinated have gotten weekly emails about testing.

During interim suspension, students can’t participate in classes, whether in-person or virtual. They also can’t go on university property or attend any Penn State-sponsored events, including football games. Any suspended students living on-campus are temporarily removed from residence halls.

“It’s important that both students and employees comply with our testing requirement, and we have done everything we reasonably can to ensure that these students are aware of their obligation and do what they must to honor it,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs. “The last thing we want is to suspend them. I’m sorry these students did not follow our repeated admonitions and warnings, and I hope they will make the correction necessary. Others should not repeat their mistake, and everyone who can be should be vaccinated and should upload their data to us as soon as possible.”

Any students who missed two weeks of tests now have a registration hold on their records as well. Last week, staff called every student who missed three tests at their registered phone number. The university said that it “brought several hundred students into compliance.”

Penn State mandated weekly COVID testing for students and staff who were not vaccinated. The university is currently examining employee numbers.

Any temporarily suspended student can request a rescission after uploading their proof of vaccination or completed COVID test online.

Last month, the university mandated masks at all locations regardless of vaccination status.