PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic has forced the cancelation of Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican Day parade for the second year in a row. The Concilio Organization made the announcement Wednesday.
The parade had been scheduled for Sunday.
Concilio says it will refund any payments made for this year's parade. Organizers said the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the community.
Concilio says it is still doing smaller-scale events throughout the month to highlight Puerto Rican Heritage Week and Hispanic Heritage Month.
That includes an open-air event Saturday at Spruce Street Harbor Park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The organization says the parade will return next year.