PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead after being shot twice inside a Kensington home, according to Philadelphia police.
The shooting happened around 5:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street. According to the department, the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was shot twice in the face. She later died at the hospital.
The department said three people — two men and a woman — were apprehended. A gun was also recovered at the scene.
